Y-A-Y! The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Extends Through April 2026

Ahead of its official opening on November 17, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee announced an extension through April 12, 2026. Currently playing off-Broadway at New World Stages, the 20th anniversary revival of the musical comedy began performances on November 7.

The cast is comprised of a buzzy swarm of stars. Former Glee star Kevin McHale makes his New York stage debut as William Barfée, BOOP! Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers is Olive Ostrovsky, Tony nominee Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo) is Leaf Coneybear, Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet) is Chip Tolentino, Autumn Best is Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along) is Marcy Park, Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Spring Awakening, Tootsie, POTUS) is Rona Lisa Peretti, Jason Kravits (The Drowsy Chaperone, Sly Fox) is Vice Principal Douglas Panch and Matt Manuel (Ain’t Too Proud) is Mitch Mahoney.

Featuring a Tony-winning book by Rachel Sheinkin and a score by Tony winner William Finn, this new production of the musical is directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford and features scenic design by Teresa L. Williams, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by David Weiner and sound design by Haley Parcher. The music supervisor is Carmel Dean and the music director is Elizabeth Doran. The musical is produced by Barbara Whitman, Aaron Glick, and Timothy Bloom by special arrangement with David Stone, and co-produced by James L. Nederlander, Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Debra Martin Chase, Rachel Sussman, Patrick Catullo and Ryan Solomon.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss and is based on "C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E," an original play by The Farm. First developed at Barrington Stage Company, the show debuted off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater in 2005—earning widespread critical acclaim and winning the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding New Musical. The show immediately transferred to Broadway’s Circle in The Square Theatre, where it won two Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards and ran for nearly three years.

Get tickets to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!