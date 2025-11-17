Director Robert Icke and the Cast of Oedipus on Bringing the Modern Retelling to Broadway

The stars came out on November 13 to take in the triumphant opening of Oedipus on Broadway at Studio 54. Director Robert Icke's modern retelling of Sophocles' Greek tragedy stars Mark Strong as Oedipus and Lesley Manville as Jocasta and comes to Broadway on the heels of an Olivier-winning West End run.

"The fact that the story is two-and-a-half-thousand years old is incredible, and makes you realize how important and vital theater is," Strong told Broadway.com on the red carpet. "In an age where we're all looking at our phones and we're all dominated by screens, the live experience of being in a theater and watching real people do a play, there's nothing like it. And the fact that we're still doing it two-and-a-half-thousand years after this play was written is testament to that."

"You know the most wonderful sound in the theater? Some people think it's laughter—I think it's the silence of 1,100 people listening to the next word," said John Carroll Lynch, who plays Creon. "And that's what this play gives you. It's really an extraordinary piece of theater."

