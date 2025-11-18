Jinkx Monsoon Returns to Oh, Mary!; Cheyenne Jackson & John-Andrew Morrison Extend

Monsoon Season returns to the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway this January. Oh, Mary! welcomes back Jinkx Monsoon as Mary Todd Lincoln beginning January 8, 2026. Monsoon will play 30 performances only through February 1, 2026.

“I was plotting my return before my first run was half through,” said Monsoon of her return engagement. “Normally I like more of a break before an encore, but this is one of those shows you can’t wait to come back to. Like the loving and familiar casts I had in my previous endeavors, this show is also the passion project and combined genius of some really great friends. Mary is a role that will live on in our theater world. I have already met young, aspiring actors who call Mary their 'Dream Role' someday. There’s no chance I’m not coming back to this show as many times as makes sense!”

As previously announced, Tony winner Jane Krakowski will play her final performance on January 4. Hannah Solow will play Mary on January 6 and 7. Monsoon originally joined the Broadway company in August 2025 for an eight-week engagement. On Broadway, she played Ruth in Pirates! The Penzance Musical and Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago, as well as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway. Monsoon is also the only queen to win RuPaul’s Drag Race twice.

Monsoon will be joined in Oh, Mary! by Cheyenne Jackson as Mary’s Teacher and Tony nominee John-Andrew Morrison as Mary’s Husband, both extending their current engagements in the show. Jackson will play performances through January 25, and Morrison will play performances through February 1. Current cast member Jenn Harris and original cast member Tony Macht will also extend their runs through February 1.

Written by Tony winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Get tickets to Oh, Mary!