New Blood at New World Stages: McKenzie Kurtz Returns as Jackera Davis Joins Heathers

Heathers the Musical is gearing up for cast changes at New World Stages. McKenzie Kurtz returns to Westerberg High as Heather Chandler on November 19, with newly announced cast member Jackera Davis joining the company in December as the hit production continues its extended run.

Previously announced cast member Kuhoo Verma begins performances as Veronica Sawyer on December 11. She succeeds Lorna Courtney, who plays her final performance on December 8. Standby Sara Al-Bazali will perform the role on December 10. Davis makes her off-Broadway debut as Heather Duke on December 11. Kiara Michelle Lee will continue as Heather Duke through December 10 before returning to her original role of Young Republicanette, with Thalia Atallah remaining in that track through the same date.

Davis joins Heathers after appearing on the national tour of Beetlejuice. Her regional credits include All Shook Up at Goodspeed Musicals, Bye Bye Birdie at the Kennedy Center and Footloose at Sacramento Music Circus.

Directed by Andy Fickman and featuring a score by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, Heathers the Musical is now running through May 24, 2026.

