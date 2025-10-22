Kiara Michelle Lee, Jodie Steele and Kuhoo Verma Join Heathers The Musical

Heathers The Musical announced casting updates for the production, which was recently extended through January 25, 2026 at New World Stages. McKenzie Kurtz (Heather Chandler) and Olivia Hardy (Heather Duke) are both taking temporary leaves of absence from the production. Lorna Courtney, who stars as Veronica Sawyer, plays her final performance on December 8, prior to starting rehearsals for The Greatest Showman in the U.K.

Beginning with the evening performance on October 25, Jodie Steele will play Heather Chandler until Kurtz returns in mid-November. Steele originated the role in the West End production. Current ensemble member Kiara Michelle Lee (Young Republicanette) will play Heather Duke starting November 6, until Hardy returns to the production in early December. Thalia Atallah joins the company in the role of Young Republicanette, making her off-Broadway debut.

Kuhoo Verma is the production’s new Veronica Sawyer, playing her first performance on December 11. Standby Sara Al-Bazali will perform as Veronica on December 10. Verma is best known as the star of Hulu’s original film Plan B. She has also starred in Space Cadet on Amazon and Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix. Onstage, Kuhoo starred in Dave Malloy’s Octet at Signature Theatre, for which she received the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical and the Drama Desk Award for Best Ensemble. She later reprised her award-winning performance at Berkeley Rep.

As previously announced, Kate Rockwell is playing the role of Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom through November 10. Original cast member Kerry Butler returns November 12, after a brief leave of absence to perform in Bat Boy: The Musical.

Got all that? Fan-frickin’-tastic. See you in class!

