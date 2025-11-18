 Skip to main content
Tom Felton on the "Emotional" Experience of Returning to Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

On the Scene
by Jamie Kravitz • Nov 18, 2025
Tom Felton and the cast of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"

Tom Felton may be making his Broadway debut in a role he knows inside and out, but the experience has still managed to surprise him. Revisiting Draco Malfoy—the character he originated onscreen—onstage in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as an adult and a father in the show is "oddly emotional," Felton told Broadway.com on the red carpet ahead of a special gala performance celebrating the Year 7 Broadway cast. "Before it was like, put the blonde wig on and give me a wand, that's going to feel a little bit odd. But now it's dealing with characters that I know and cherish. Ron and Harry plus our children now, it is building a new relationship and a new love for the magical world."

Jason Isaacs, who played Draco's father, Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films and remains close with Felton to this day, wouldn't miss an opportunity to support his onscreen son's big Broadway moment. "I know that he's already crushing it," Isaacs said.

Hear more from Felton and the rest of the new company members in the video below.

 

