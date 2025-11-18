 Skip to main content
Go Backstage at Buena Vista Social Club With Wesley Wray

by Jonah de Forest • Nov 18, 2025
Wesley Wray

Though winter may be fast approaching, Buena Vista Social Club is bringing Havana heat eight shows a week on Broadway. Wesley Wray, who plays young Ibrahim, takes Broadway.com on a backstage tour at the Schoenfeld Theatre, showing viewers how the Tony-winning production brings a colorful Cuba of yesteryear to the stage. In the midst of a two-show day, Wray introduces members of the grooving band, chats with castmate Da'Von T. Moody and heads behind the bar where he regularly “chefs it up.” Watch the tour below to see some of the cast’s throwback Halloween costumes and get a peek at Wray’s spiffy dressing room.

 

