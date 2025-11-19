 Skip to main content
Start Running! Tickets on Sale for Pony Cam's Burnout Paradise at Astor Place Theatre

Now On Sale
by Jonah de Forest • Nov 19, 2025
Pony Cam's "Burnout Paradise"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Tickets are now on sale for Burnout Paradise at Astor Place Theatre. The high-concept comedy event begins performances on February 18 and is set to open on March 5, 2026, running through June 28, 2026. Conceived by the Australian theater collective Pony Cam, Burnout Paradise features four performers on treadmills attempting to complete a series of escalating tasks in what becomes a wholly unique exercise in endurance.

The show was first developed in 2024 as part of Melbourne Fringe Festival and comes to New York following engagements across the globe. Pony Cam is comprised of Claire Bird, Ava Campbell, William Strom, Dominic Weintraub and Hugo Williams. The creative team includes scenic and video design by Jim Findlay and Pony Cam, lighting design by Dans Maree Sheehan and sound design by Tony winner Cody Spencer.

Get tickets to Burnout Paradise!

