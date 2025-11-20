That's All: Tony Winner Jonathan Groff Sets Final Performance in Just in Time on Broadway

Tony winner Jonathan Groff will play his final performance as Bobby Darin in Just in Time at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre on March 29, 2026. His replacement will be announced at a later date.

Developed and directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey—from soaring highs to crushing lows—brought to life by Groff, featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife,” with a cast that includes Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland, Sadie Dickerson, Tony winner Michele Pawk, Emily Bergl, Joe Barbara, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Claire Camp, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly.

The musical began performances on March 31, and opened on April 26. It has a book by Tony winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, orchestrations by Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony winner Derek McLane, costume design by eight-time Tony winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony winner Justin Townsend and sound design by Tony winner Peter Hylenski. Scott Rowen is the production stage manager.

Just in Time received six Tony Award nominations and its original Broadway cast recording on Atlantic Records was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Get tickets to Just in Time!