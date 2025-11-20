Get Acquainted With Two Strangers (Carrying a Cake Across New York) in New Photos From the Broadway Production

Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts in "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Ahead of its opening on Broadway tonight, November 20, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) released new production photos featuring the original musical comedy's stars, Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts. Direct from extended runs in Boston and London’s West End, Two Strangers began performances at the Longacre Theatre on November 1.

You're already talkin' the talk, so take a detour and explore the highlights and full gallery of photos below.

Christiani Pitts as Robin and Sam Tutty as Dougal in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Sam Tutty as Dougal and Christiani Pitts as Robin in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Christiani Pitts as Robin in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Get tickets to Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)!