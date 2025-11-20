 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Get Acquainted With Two Strangers (Carrying a Cake Across New York) in New Photos From the Broadway Production

First Look
by Jamie Kravitz • Nov 20, 2025
Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts in "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Ahead of its opening on Broadway tonight, November 20, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) released new production photos featuring the original musical comedy's stars, Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts. Direct from extended runs in Boston and London’s West End, Two Strangers began performances at the Longacre Theatre on November 1.

You're already talkin' the talk, so take a detour and explore the highlights and full gallery of photos below.

Christiani Pitts as Robin and Sam Tutty as Dougal in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). (Photo by Matthew Murphy)
Sam Tutty as Dougal and Christiani Pitts as Robin in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). (Photo by Matthew Murphy)
Christiani Pitts as Robin in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). (Photo by Matthew Murphy)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

Get tickets to Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)!

Related Shows

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

from $82.19

Star Files

Christiani Pitts

Sam Tutty

Articles Trending Now

  1. Grammy Award Winner Ne-Yo to Make Broadway Debut in Hell's Kitchen in December
  2. Love Triangles and Squares: See the Stars of Broadway's Chess Captured in Our Exclusive Portrait Studio
  3. See Tom Felton and the New Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Cast Charm on the Red Carpet
Back to Top