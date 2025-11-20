Sam Tutty, Christiani Pitts and Celebrity Guests Meet Cute on the Opening Night of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The rom-com musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) celebrated its opening night on November 20, with stars Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts flashing smiles on the red carpet. Writers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan were also present, along with director-choreographer Tim Jackson. A tale of an upbeat Brit and a no-nonsense New Yorker barreling through the city in the lead-up to a wedding, this show is right on schedule to deliver a heartwarming story to Broadway audiences. Here’s what was snapped on the red carpet.