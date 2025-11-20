Sam Tutty, Christiani Pitts and Celebrity Guests Meet Cute on the Opening Night of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

The rom-com musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) celebrated its opening night on November 20, with stars Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts flashing smiles on the red carpet. Writers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan were also present, along with director-choreographer Tim Jackson. A tale of an upbeat Brit and a no-nonsense New Yorker barreling through the city in the lead-up to a wedding, this show is right on schedule to deliver a heartwarming story to Broadway audiences. Here’s what was snapped on the red carpet.

Olivier winner Sam Tutty looks dashing at the opening night of his Broadway debut in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) leading lady Christiani Pitts’ blazer ensemble is the icing on the cake. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan—who wrote the music, lyrics and book for Two Strangers—are all smiles as their first show opens on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Kit Buchan's childhood best friend Jonathan Bailey looks wickedly handsome at the opening of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

