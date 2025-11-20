Pen Pals Extends Off-Broadway and Welcomes New Stars to the Rotating Cast

Off-Broadway's Pen Pals is extending for the fourth and final time. The play will now continue its run through March 15, 2026 at the DR2 Theatre. Written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas, the show has also announced new performers in its rotating cast.

The upcoming duos includes an encore performance of Sharon Lawrence and Maureen McCormick, alongside a new slate that includes Melora Hardin (The Office), Gina Torres (Suits), two-time Tony nominee Carmen Cusack, Little Mermaid legend and Tony nominee Jodi Benson and Tony nominee Marcia Mitzman Gaven.

Inspired by a true story, Pen Pals follows the lives of Bernie and Mags—two women whose bond, forged in adolescence, endures for decades without them ever meeting in person. Their story of connection and resilience unfolds through five decades of letters between the two women.

Here's the upcoming roster of performers: Paige Davis and Montego Glover (November 25-December 7), Donna Lynne Champlin and Emily Skinner (December 10-21), Veanne Cox and Melissa Gilbert (December 23-January 4), the return of Sharon Lawrence and Maureen McCormick (January 7-18), Randy Graff and Beth Leavel (January 21-February 1), Melora Hardin and TBD (February 4-15), Gina Torres and Carmen Cusack (February 18-March 1), Jodi Benson and Marcia Mitzman Gaven (March 4-15).

Pen Pals features scenic design by Jessica Parks, costume design by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Jill Nagle and sound design by Nick Simone.

