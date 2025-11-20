Tony Awards Administration Committee Confirms Eligibility for Ragtime, Liberation, Mamma Mia! & More

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on November 20 to confirm the eligibility status of nine Broadway productions for the 2025-2026 season. This was the first time this season that the committee met to decide the eligibility for the 79th Annual Tony Awards.

The productions discussed were: Call Me Izzy, Mamma Mia!, Art, Waiting for Godot, Punch, Ragtime, Liberation, Little Bear Ridge Road and The Queen of Versailles. The committee made the following determinations:

Christine Sherrill will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her role in Mamma Mia!

Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken will be considered eligible in the Best Sound Design of a Musical category for their work on Mamma Mia!

Will Harrison will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his role in Punch.

Movement director Leanne Pinder will be considered eligible in the Best Choreography category for her work on Punch.

Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz and Joshua Henry will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their respective roles in Ragtime.

Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (lighting design) and 59 Studio (projection design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Musical category for their work on Ragtime.

Susannah Flood will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her role in Liberation.

All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.