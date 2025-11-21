The Sound of Music National Tour Leads Cayleigh Capaldi and Kevin Earley Share Their Favorite Things About the Production

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved musical The Sound of Music has embarked on a national tour that will have the country singing “Do-Re-Mi.” Cayleigh Capaldi tells The Broadway Show that playing Maria is “one of the biggest honors of my life—not just my career, but also my life.” She promises that audiences who are only familiar with the movie musical adaptation will experience all the songs they cherish while also getting “a gift in being able to explore the characters that you love even more.” Kevin Earley, who plays Captain von Trapp, praises the score: “Every lyric, every note was painstakingly thought about by Rodgers and Hammerstein” and speaks to the significance of it being the last musical the pair wrote together.

Capaldi goes on to stress the importance of national tours: “One of our main goals as theater makers has to be making theater accessible.” Thankfully, The Sound of Music will travel far and wide through August 2026, ensuring that the hills stay alive for generations to come.

