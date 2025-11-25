Watch Ainsley Melham Sing 'Proud of Your Boy' From Broadway's Aladdin

Broadway heartthrob Ainsley Melham stopped by the Broadway.com studio to perform “Proud of Your Boy” from Aladdin. For over a decade, the high-flying adaption of Disney’s animated hit has been dazzling audiences of all ages. Melham originated the role in the Australian production in 2016 and joined the Broadway company for several months in 2019, marking his Broadway debut. He recently returned to the New Amsterdam Theatre to reprise the role, beginning performances on August 26. You can catch Melham as the titular street urchin eight shows a week, and watch his performance below as many times as you wish!

Get tickets to Aladdin!