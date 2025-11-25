 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Watch Ainsley Melham Sing 'Proud of Your Boy' From Broadway's Aladdin

Club Broadway.com
by Jonah de Forest • Nov 25, 2025
Ainsley Melham
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Broadway heartthrob Ainsley Melham stopped by the Broadway.com studio to perform “Proud of Your Boy” from Aladdin. For over a decade, the high-flying adaption of Disney’s animated hit has been dazzling audiences of all ages. Melham originated the role in the Australian production in 2016 and joined the Broadway company for several months in 2019, marking his Broadway debut. He recently returned to the New Amsterdam Theatre to reprise the role, beginning performances on August 26. You can catch Melham as the titular street urchin eight shows a week, and watch his performance below as many times as you wish!

 

Get tickets to Aladdin!

Related Shows

Aladdin

from $76.49

Star Files

Ainsley Melham

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Queen of Versailles, Starring Kristin Chenoweth, Sets Broadway Closing Date
  2. From Broadway to Netflix, Alex Breaux's World Is Full of Stranger Things
  3. Nina White on Falling in Love With Musical Theater and Finding Her Voice in The Queen of Versailles
Back to Top