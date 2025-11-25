Megan Hilty Extends in Broadway's Death Becomes Her By a Week

Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard in "Death Becomes Her" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Don’t get it twisted! Megan Hilty has extended her run as Madeline Ashton in Broadway’s Death Becomes Her for one additional week. Hilty will now play her final performance on January 11, 2026 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. As previously announced, Betsy Wolfe will begin performances in the role on January 16.

Hilty originated the role of Madeline Ashton in both the world premiere production in Chicago and the Broadway run. She has been involved in developing the show since spring 2023 and earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance.

“Madeline Ashton has been the love of my life for many years,” Hilty said in a statement, “and I am thrilled I get to spend one more week with her and the rest of my beloved Death Becomes Her family!”

Alongside Hilty, the production stars Jennifer Simard as Helen Sharp, Christopher Sieber as Ernest Menville and Michelle Williams as Violet Van Horn, with Taurean Everett as Chagall and Josh Lamon as Stefan. The cast also features Marija Abney, Sarita Colón, Kaleigh Cronin, Alexa De Baar, Natalie Charle Ellis, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Ximone Rose, Bethany Ann Tesarck, Mitch Tobin, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Kristine Covillo, Alex Hartmanm, Lakota Knuckle, McKinley Knuckle, Johanna Moise, Justin O’Brien, Amy Quanbeck and Dee Roscioli.

Standby Roscioli will play Madeline Ashton for the performances on January 13, 14 and 15. Additionally, during the week of January 5, the role of Helen Sharp will be played by Roscioli during Simard’s vacation. The performance on January 4 will be the final one featuring the Tony-nominated duo of Hilty and Simard as Madeline and Helen.

The musical features an original score by Noel Carey and Julia Mattison and a book by Marco Pennette. Christopher Gattelli directs and choreographs the production.

