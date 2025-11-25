Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and Win the Hearts of Broadway Audiences on Opening Night

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is officially open on Broadway, bringing a new musical rom-com onto the scene. Stars Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty spoke with The Broadway Show about the characters they play onstage and why the story is anything but simple. "It is one of the smartest musical scripts I've ever read in my entire life, and that is what hooked me," Pitts says, noting that the material is "really nuanced." Much like the cake being carried, there are delicious layers to discover. As Tutty puts it: "This is a love letter to New York and it's a love letter to theater."

Get tickets to Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)!