 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and Win the Hearts of Broadway Audiences on Opening Night

On the Scene
by Jamie Kravitz • Nov 25, 2025
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is officially open on Broadway, bringing a new musical rom-com onto the scene. Stars Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty spoke with The Broadway Show about the characters they play onstage and why the story is anything but simple. "It is one of the smartest musical scripts I've ever read in my entire life, and that is what hooked me," Pitts says, noting that the material is "really nuanced." Much like the cake being carried, there are delicious layers to discover. As Tutty puts it: "This is a love letter to New York and it's a love letter to theater."

 

Get tickets to Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)!

Related Shows

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

from $74.59

Star Files

Christiani Pitts

Sam Tutty

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Queen of Versailles, Starring Kristin Chenoweth, Sets Broadway Closing Date
  2. From Broadway to Netflix, Alex Breaux's World Is Full of Stranger Things
  3. Nina White on Falling in Love With Musical Theater and Finding Her Voice in The Queen of Versailles
Back to Top