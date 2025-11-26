Chicago Welcomes Tony Nominee Robyn Hurder Back to the Cell Block

Tony nominee Robyn Hurder returns to Chicago on Broadway as Velma Kelly from December 15, 2025 to January 11, 2026. She last played the role at the Ambassador Theatre in 2024, and has previously played the roles of Roxie, Matron “Mama” Morton and Mona. Hurder's other Broadway credits include Nini in the original Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge!, for which she earned a Tony nomination, Ivy Lynn in Smash and A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical.

The current cast of Chicago features Kate Baldwin as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Alex Newell as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Max Clayton, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels and Samantha Sturm.

Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking. The iconic musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.

