Revelio Vlogger! Aidan Close to Take Viewers Behind the Scenes of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is celebrating its seventh year on Broadway and, as fans of the franchise know, a lot can happen in year seven. As well as Tom Felton reprising the role of Draco Malfoy from the blockbuster film series on stage, the show has welcomed a veritable coven of new stars, including Aidan Close as the nervy and complex Slytherin student Scorpius Malfoy.

Now, Close is your host for Broadway.com's latest vlog. Hogwarts Express: Backstage at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will take viewers behind the scenes of the magic and mystery at the Lyric Theatre, with enchanting encounters with cast and crew and more.

Close graduated with a BFA in acting from Boston University's College of Fine Arts, spending a semester abroad with the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and performing in Much Ado About Nothing and Henry VI, Part III with the Prague Shakespeare Company.

The series will premiere on December 9 with episodes airing weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.