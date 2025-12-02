Cast Complete for Revival of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone on Broadway

The revival of August Wilson's Joe Turner’s Come and Gone has completed casting. As previously announced, production stars Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer,” with performances set to begin March 30, 2026 at the Barrymore Theatre. Opening night is set for April 25, with the 15-week limited engagement set to run through July 12.

Joining the cast are Maya Boyd, Abigail C. Onwunali and Nimene Sierra Wureh. Boyd recently starred in the title role in & Juliet on Broadway, having made her debut in Merrily We Roll Along. Onwunali most recently appeared in Jaja’s African

Hair Braiding in Los Angeles, reprising her role from the Broadway Production. Her off-Broadway credits include King Lear at La Mama and The Half-God of Rainfall at New York Theatre Workshop. Wureh recently appeared in Broadway's Our Town and Mary Jane. Her off-Broadway credits include The Apiary at Second Stage.

They join Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Joshua Boone in the show, which is directed by Debbie Allen. The production features costume design by Oscar and Tony winner Paul Tazewell, scenic design by Tony winner David Gallo, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Justin Ellington, hair and wig design by Oscar and Emmy winner Mia Neal, casting by ARC. The production stage manager is Johnny Milani.

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone unfolds in 1911 in a Pittsburgh boarding house, a refuge for Black travelers navigating the upheaval of the Great Migration. Among them is Herald Loomis, a man on a quest to reunite with his lost wife, whose journey becomes one of profound self-discovery. Around him, others seek connection, direction and healing from a past marked by pain. Premiering on Broadway in 1988, the play is the second installment in August Wilson’s American Century Cycle, his monumental 10-play series chronicling the African American experience over the 20th century.