Gabriela Carrillo and Ryan Vasquez to Headline Moulin Rouge! The Musical Tour

Gabriela Carrillo and Ryan Vasquez will play the sparkling courtesan Satine and the swooning poet Christian in the North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical They begin performances on December 23 at San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre, with upcoming stops that will include Edmonton, Boise, Montreal and Washington, D.C.

Carrillo was previously seen in SIX on Broadway and on tour. Vasquez has performed in Wicked, Waitress and Hamilton on Broadway. Most recently, he originated the role of Middle Noah in The Notebook on Broadway. He is the second Noah from that production to play Christian in Moulin Rouge!; John Cardoza,The Notebook's Young Noah,played the role on Broadway.

Additionally, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, who has served as a universal cover for the tour and a swing and understudy for the Broadway production, will take on the role of La Chocolat. She also begins performances on December 23.

They replace Jay Armstrong Johnson, Arianna Rosario and Renee Marie Titus, who take their final bows with the company on December 21. The new cast members join Bobby Daye as Harold Zidler, Jahi Kearse as Toulouse-Lautrec, Andrew Brewer as The Duke of Monroth, Danny Burgos as Santiago, Katilin Mesh as Nini, and Jerica Exum in the role of the Satine Alternate.

Based on the 2001 movie directed by Baz Luhrmann, Moulin Rouge! is set to a kaleidoscopic score that mashes up decades’ worth of pop classics. The Tony-winning musical is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. The first North American tour began at Chicago's Nederlander Theatre on March 19, 2022.