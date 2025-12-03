Richard II, Starring Michael Urie, Extends Off-Broadway a Final Time

The Michael Urie-led production of William Shakespeare's Richard II, currently running off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre, has extended a final time. The limited engagement, which began performances on October 28 and was originally scheduled through November 30, will now continue through December 21.

Urie plays Shakespeare's vainglorious king in an intimate reimagining of the play, set in American Psycho-era Manhattan, replete with gaudy neon and the music of Eurythmics. Joining Urie on stage are Grantham Coleman, Ron Canada, Kathryn Meisle, David Mattar Merten, Lux Pascal, James Seol, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan Spahn, Emily Swallow and Sarin Monae West. Craig Baldwin adapts and directs the Red Bull Theater production.

