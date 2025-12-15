Off-Broadway Hit Titanique Will Dock on Broadway

The unsinkable off-Broadway hit Titanique is coming to Broadway. The campy send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic—narrated by Céline Dion and driven by her songbook—will play Broadway's St. James Theatre. The production, co-created by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue and directed by Blue, will begin performances on March 26, 2026 and open on April 12 (a notable day for Titanic historians). Mindelle will reprise her turn as Céline Dion on Broadway, a role she originated off-Broadway.

Titanique opened off-Broadway in June 2022 at the Asylum Theater, starring Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson, directed by Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022, where it played 1,221 performances until closing on June 15, 2025. The show is currently playing in Montréal, Québéc City and London—that production won two Olivier Awards—and has played in Sydney and Paris.

Joining Blue and Scott on the Broadway creative team are music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator Nicholas James Connell, scenic designer Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Paige Seber, sound designer Lawrence Schober and hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe.

Combining the hysterical energy of Saturday Night Live and RuPaul’s Drag Race, Titanique reimagines the movieTitanic, itself based on the true story of the 1912 maritime disaster, with Canadian icon Céline Dion at the helm. The show is also a love letter to Dion, featuring such songs as “My Heart Will Go On,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “All By Myself” and more.

Titanique will play a limited 16-week engagement on Broadway. Additional casting will be announced later.