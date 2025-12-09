Brooke Adams and Marilu Henner Join Pen Pals Rotating Cast Off-Broadway

Brooke Adams and Marilu Henner have been tapped as the latest additions to the rotating cast of Pen Pals, which has been extended four times off-Broadway. The duo will star as Bernie and Mags from February 4 to 15, 2026. Written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas, Pen Pals charts five decades of correspondence between two women who have never met in person. The show, which is playing at the DR2 Theatre, features a new cast every two weeks. The production currently stars Crazy Ex-Girlfriend breakout Donna Lynne Champlain and Broadway favorite Emily Skinner. Adams and Henner will succeed Tony winners Randy Graff and Beth Leavel, who are performing from January 21 through February 1, 2026.

Adams’ film credits include Days of Heaven, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Dead Zone and Gas Food Lodging. She performed on Broadway in The Cherry Orchard, Lend Me a Tenor and The Heidi Chronicles. On television, she is best known for her recurring role on Monk and recently appeared in Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie.

Henner originated the role of Marty in Grease and has appeared on Broadway in Chicago and The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife. A five-time Golden Globe nominee, Henner starred in the beloved television series Taxi and has had memorable appearances on Grey’s Anatomy and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

