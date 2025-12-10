Julie Benko Will Join Ragtime on Broadway as Emma Goldman

Julie Benko will join the cast of Ragtime as Russian-born firebrand Emma Goldman. She is filling in for Shaina Taub, who is taking a previously announced leave of absence following the January 4, 2026 performance and returning on March 31. Benko will perform the role at the Vivian Beaumont Theater from January 9 through March 29.

Benko made her Broadway debut in 2014 as an ensemble member and understudy for Cosette in Les Misérables. She gained recognition in 2022 when she temporarily replaced Beanie Feldstein in the role of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, staying on as the Fanny Brice alternate after Lea Michele took on the role. In 2023, she played Ruth in the Barry Manilow-Bruce Sussman musical Harmony.

In additional Ragtime casting, Ellie May Sennett will take over the role of The Little Girl beginning January 6, which she has been understudying, replacing Tabitha Lawing. Aerina DeBoer will join the company as the understudy for the role. Paul Slade Smith will join the company as Grandfather from January 13 through February 8, temporarily filling in for Tom Nelis, who returns on February 10.

Ragtime stars Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus and Nick Barrington.

Featuring a book by Terrence McNally and a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Ragtime is a sweeping musical adaption of E.L. Doctorow’s novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th century. Lear deBessonet directs the production, which will play through June 14.

