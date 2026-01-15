Alicia Keys Musical Hell's Kitchen Sets Closing Date on Broadway

Hell's Kitchen, the New York coming-of-age musical inspired by the life of Alicia Keys and set to her music, has set a closing date on Broadway. Its final performance at the Shubert Theatre will be on February 22. Original cast member Brandon Victor Dixon will return to the role of Davis beginning January 27 through the remainder of the run.

Inspired by 17-time Grammy winner Keys’ own experiences growing up in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan, Hell's Kitchen features a book by Kristoffer Diaz and direction by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown. Following the Public Theater world premiere, which opened in fall 2023, the show began its Broadway run at the Shubert Theatre on March 28, 2024, officially opening on April 20.

Hell's Kitchen is currently led by Amanda Reid as Ali, Ne-Yo as Davis, Yolanda Adams as Miss Liza Jane, Kelsee Kimmel as Jersey and Lamont Walker II as Knuck. The story centers on Ali—a 17-year-old Hell's Kitchen resident searching for her place in the world—along with her family, her musical mentor and her neighborhood.

The company features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Nico Dejesus, Mykhel Duckett, Vanessa Ferguson, Lulu Oro Hamlett, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Jackie Leon, Parris Lewis, Raechelle Manalo, Miki Michelle, Benjamin H. Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Amma Osei, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Mariand Torres, Maggy Van Den Heuvel, Nyseli Vega, Keenan D. Washington and Oscar Whitney Jr.

In addition to Dixon, the original cast featured Tony winner Maleah Joi Moon, Tony winner Kecia Lewis, Shoshana Bean and Chris Lee. Of the show's 13 Tony nominations, Moon won a Tony for the lead role of Ali, with Lewis also picking up a Tony for her performance as Ali's musical mentor Miss Liza Jane.

Hell's Kitchen features scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting deign by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, makeup design by Michael Clifton and casting by Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray. The production stage manager is Danny Maly. The music team includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Keys and Blackstone, music consulting by Kitt and music direction by Garret Healey.

