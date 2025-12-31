Can-Can Queen Samantha Dodemaide Gives a Backstage Tour of Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

Samantha Dodemaide has been can-canning up a storm as Nini in Broadway’s "Spectacular, Spectacular" hit Moulin Rouge! According to her calculations, that's approximately 30,000 high kicks over the four years since she began her journey as Nini in the original Australian cast. Dodemaide took Broadway.com backstage at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, making stops in her plant-filled dressing room and the expansive orchestra pit. Watch the video below for a look at Pepe Muñoz’s original art, to get the inside scoop on why Dodemaide rocks a blonde wig on stage, and stay tuned for a special appearance from sparkling diamond Meg Donnelly.

