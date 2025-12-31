 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Can-Can Queen Samantha Dodemaide Gives a Backstage Tour of Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

Behind the Scenes
by Jonah de Forest • Dec 31, 2025
Samantha Dodemaide

Samantha Dodemaide has been can-canning up a storm as Nini in Broadway’s "Spectacular, Spectacular" hit Moulin Rouge! According to her calculations, that's approximately 30,000 high kicks over the four years since she began her journey as Nini in the original Australian cast. Dodemaide took Broadway.com backstage at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, making stops in her plant-filled dressing room and the expansive orchestra pit. Watch the video below for a look at Pepe Muñoz’s original art, to get the inside scoop on why Dodemaide rocks a blonde wig on stage, and stay tuned for a special appearance from sparkling diamond Meg Donnelly.

 

Get tickets to Moulin Rouge!

Related Shows

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

from $79.20

Star Files

Samantha Dodemaide

Meg Donnelly

Articles Trending Now

  1. Peyton List to Star in Heathers The Musical as Heather Chandler
  2. Jasmine Amy Rogers Leads With Vulnerability in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
  3. All Out Writer Simon Rich on Bringing Classic Sketch Comedy Back to Broadway
Back to Top