The Balusters, Starring Renée Elise Goldsberry and Marylouise Burke, Announces Complete Casting & Dates

Manhattan Theatre Club announced complete casting for the Broadway world premiere of The Balusters, written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire and directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon. Performances begin March 31, 2026, with opening night on April 21 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

As previously announced, The Balusters will feature Marylouise Burke as Penny Buell, Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Brooks Duncan, Margaret Colin as Ruth Ackerman, Tony and Grammy Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry as Kyra Marshall and Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas as Elliott Emerson.

Newly announced are Kayli Carter (This World of Tomorrow) as Willow Gibbons, Ricardo Chavira as Isaac Rosario, Michael Esper (Appropriate, American Idiot) as Alan Kirby, Maria-Christina Oliveras (Between Riverside and Crazy) as Luz Baccay and Jeena Yi (Network) as Melissa Han.

The Balusters is a raucous, wild ride through a small community with big feelings. The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.

Lindsay-Abaire’s previous work at MTC includes the Pulitzer Prize-winning Rabbit Hole, the Tony-nominated Good People, Ripcord, Wonder of the World, Fuddy Meers and Kimberly Akimbo, which he later adapted with Jeanine Tesori into the Tony-winning musical.