Samuel D. Hunter's Little Bear Ridge Road, Starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, to Close Early on Broadway

Samuel D. Hunter's Little Bear Ridge Road, starring two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, is closing early. The play, which was originally scheduled to close on December 30, will now play its final performance at Broadway's Booth Theatre on December 21. The show, directed by Tony winner Joe Mantello, began performances on October 7 and opened on October 30.

The play takes place on the remote outskirts of a small Idaho town, where a razor-tongued aunt (Metcalf) and her long-estranged nephew (Stock) find themselves suddenly back in each other’s orbit—two lonely souls with a crumbling house to sell and a tangled history to unravel.

Metcalf and Stock are joined in the cast by John Drea and Meighan Gerachis. All four cast members are reprising their roles from the world premiere Steppenwolf production in Chicago.

Little Bear Ridge Road marks the Broadway debut of playwright Hunter, whose work The Whale was adapted into the 2022 film of the same name, earning Brendan Fraser an Academy Award for his performance.

The production features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Jessica Pabst, lighting design by Heather Gilbert and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel.

Metcalf and Mantello will reteam this spring for Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, starring Nathan Lane.

