One Battle After Another: Operation Mincemeat Extends Broadway Run Through July 2026

News
by Jonah de Forest • Dec 12, 2025
The cast of "Operation Mincemeat"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

We have to salute Operation Mincemeat on the news of yet another Broadway extension. The farcical retelling of how Britain successfully disguised the 1943 Allied Invasion of Sicily will continue delighting audiences at the Golden Theatre through July 5, 2026. Originally scheduled to run for 16 weeks, this marks the sixth extension for the uproarious historical comedy.

Operation Mincemeat began its life across the pond, snagging an Olivier for Best Musical in 2023 before transferring to Broadway in 2025. The musical romp is written and composed by the British comedy group SpitLip, comprising David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts. In addition to Cumming, Hodgson and Roberts, the cast also features Claire-Marie Hall and Jak Malone, the latter of whom won a Tony award for his vivid performance as unlikely war hero Hester Leggatt (among other characters). Robert Hastie directs.

Wednesday evening performances will be replaced by Sunday evening performances beginning on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

