Odds and Ends: Jonathan Bailey & Ariana Grande Rumored to Lead Sunday in the Park Revival, Heathers' McKenzie Kurtz Passes the Crown

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande in Talks to Make Color and Light

All things are beautiful! Wicked superstars Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande are reportedly in talks to lead a revival of Sunday in the Park with George in London. The Pulitzer Prize winning musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine is rumored to be mounted in 2027 under the direction of Tony winner Marianne Elliot. Elliot previously worked with Bailey on a 2018 West End revival of Sondheim’s Company for which he won an Olivier Award. Though nothing is set in stone, Bailey is said to be cast as stoic painter George Seurat with Grande joining him as his illiterate lover Dot. Deadline reporter Baz Bamigboye wrote that he has been “reliably informed that all involved are understood to be ‘cautiously optimistic’ that the show will go on with Grande and Bailey in 2027.” The article also reports that London’s Barbican Theatre is being eyed as the venue for this production.

A Very Tovah Trailer

Broadway legend Tovah Feldshuh is the subject of a new documentary, which just dropped a trailer. The documentary, entitled Tovah, premieres at the Boca International Jewish Film Festival on January 26, 2026. It will feature appearances from Oscar Isaac, Dustin Hoffman, Kristen Bell, Patti LuPone, Stephen Schwartz, Peter Gallagher, Adam Brody, Rachel Bloom, Julie Benko, Katie Couric and Joy Behar, among others. The documentary will cover the four-time Tony nominee’s illustrious career, which includes starring in the original production of Yentl and appearing on television in Holocaust, The Walking Dead and Netflix’s Nobody Wants This. Feldshuh most recently appeared on Broadway alongside Lea Michele in the 2022 revival of Funny Girl. The documentary will be directed, produced and edited by David Serero.

Tovah Feldshuh celebrating 50 years on Broadway after a performance of "Funny Girl"

(Photo: Michaelah Reynolds)

Heathers Star Passes on the Red Scrunchie

McKenzie Kurtz, who has been wrecking havoc on Westerburg High School as Heather Chandler in the off-Broadway revival of Heathers The Musical, played her final performance on December 15. Succeeding Kurtz will be Jodie Steele, the original queen bee in the show’s West End production. Steele will take the stage beginning December 19 for a limited engagement through the end of January 2026. Standby Sara Al-Bazali will play the role from December 17-18. Based on the 1989 cult classic film, this iteration of Heathers recently extended its run for the second time and is now playing through May 24, 2026 at New World Stages.

Wicked: For Good Makes Oscars Shortlist

The 98th annual Academy Awards announced shortlists in 12 categories for the forthcoming ceremony. Wicked: For Good and Sinners lead the charge, with eight shortlisted nominations each. Composer Stephen Schwarz has two shortlisted nominations for the original songs he contributed to Wicked: For Good. Among the other shortlisted nominations for the pair of films are original score, cinematography and casting. The ceremony will take place March 15, 2026 with Conan O’Brien returning to host. More shortlisted nominations will be announced at a later date, with the official nominations announced on January 26, 2026. Last year, the first installment of Wicked, which is based on the long-running Broadway blockbuster, recieved 10 Oscar nominations and won two.