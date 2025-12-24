Explore the Origins of the Upside Down With These Exclusive Backstage Photos at Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the stage play prequel set in 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, first opened at Broadway's Marquis Theatre in April. Now, with season five of the Netflix series wrapping up the mystery with an epic finale dropping December 31, there's more interest than ever in the origin story of Henry Creel.

While not quite the Upside Down, Broadway.com ventured backstage at the Marquis before curtain to see how lead Louis McCartney and the full Stranger Things Broadway cast get into character ahead of each show. Even 270 performances in, there's never a dull moment for this company behind the scenes. From surprise birthday decorations to fan art displays galore, take a peek inside the cast members' dressing rooms and the wig, hair and makeup station where many gather starting at half-hour to get glam and catch up on the latest gossip.

See the highlights below and check out the full gallery for an exclusive look backstage, plus insight into pre-show routines, playlists and traditions established over the show's nearly nine-month run.

“I tried to make it bright and fun,” Gabrielle Nevaeh says of her butterfly-patterned dressing room decor. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

“We got some mini Demogorgons.” Patrick Scott McDermott shows off his dressing room trinkets. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

"This is the earliest you've ever been dressed," Ian Dolley (Walter Henderson)'s dressing room cohorts McDermott and Neil McCaffrey tease. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

"Our fans are nothing if not resourceful," says Shea Grant. "One girl fully made a Claudia costume, to the T, for Halloween—and made an animatronic cat.” (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

