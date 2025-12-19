NSYNC's Joey Fatone to Join National Tour of & Juliet for Limited Engagement

It's gonna be Joey! *NSYNC founding member Joey Fatone will join the North American tour company of & Juliet for an exclusive engagement in his hometown. Fatone is set to reprise the role of Lance, which he took on earlier this year in the Broadway production, when the show plays at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida from January 6-11, 2026.

Fatone made his Broadway debut in 2002 as Mark in RENT and went on to play Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors in 2004. He has also appeared in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise.

The North American touring company of & Juliet features Fabiola Caraballo Quijada as Juliet, Kathryn Allison as Angélique, Crystal Kellogg as Anne Hathaway, CJ Eldred as Shakespeare, Nico Ochoa as May, Joseph Torres as Romeo and Noah Marlowe as François. The ensemble includes Jared Alexander, Dasean Brown, Bridgette Carey, Lois Ellise, Josh Fermin, Jourdan Ibe, Armani Ponder-Keith, Cayla Primous, Matt Rene Rivera, Bex Robinson, Kayla Saunders, Robbie Serrano, Kyra Smith, Alex Tho, Daniel Tracht and Ryan Winkler. The tour is scheduled to visit more than 40 cities in its second year.

Created by David West Read and directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber, & Juliet flips the script on Shakespeare’s tragedy, imagining what would happen if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo and instead got a second chance at life and love—on her own terms. Nominated for nine Tony Awards on Broadway, & Juliet features a soundtrack jam packed with superproducer Max Martin’s catalogue of pop hits including "Since U Been Gone," "Teenage Dream," "...Baby One More Time," "I Want It That Way" and more.

