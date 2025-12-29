Peyton List to Star in Heathers The Musical as Heather Chandler

There's a new mythic b*tch headed to the halls of Westerberg High. Peyton List joins the cast of Heathers The Musical as Heather Chandler on January 26, 2026. She replaces Jodie Steele, who originated the role in the West End production and took over from McKenzie Kurtz on December 19 for a limited engagement through January 25.

“I’m drawn to characters who are powerful, complicated, and a little dangerous,” said List. “Heather Chandler is an icon for a reason—she’s larger than life, hilarious, terrifying, and deeply symbolic. Stepping into this role is thrilling, and I can’t wait to enter my bad girl era. It’ll be so very.”

List stars as Maddie Nears in the Paramount+ TV series School Spirits, which returns for season three in January. She played Tory Nichols in the Netflix series Cobra Kai, set within the world of The Karate Kid franchise.

Heathers currently stars Kuhoo Verma as Veronica Sawyer, Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean, Jackera Davis as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, Kerry Butler as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

Based on the 1989 cult film, Heathers recently extended its off-Broadway run and is scheduled to play at New World Stages through May 24, 2026.

Get tickets to Heathers The Musical!