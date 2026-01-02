Les Misérables North American Tour Welcomes Back Hayden Tee

The Les Misérables North American Tour will welcome back Broadway star Hayden Tee as Inspector Javert beginning January 7. Tee returns to the role having played it on Broadway, London’s West End and the North American Tour. He was most recently seen on Broadway in the role of Lance in & Juliet. Other roles include Miss Trunchbull in Matilda and Marius in Les Misérables in the West End.

Nick Cartell continues his run as the fugitive Jean Valjean, with Lindsay Heather Pearce (Wicked, Titanique) as Fantine, Matt Crowle (Spamalot) as Thénardier, Victoria Huston-Elem as Madame Thénardier, Christian Mark Gibbs (Camelot) as Enjolras, Jaedynn Latter as Éponine, Peter Neureuther as Marius and Alexa Lopez as Cosette. Lillian Caster and Kayla Scola-Giampapa alternate in the role of Little Cosette/Young Éponine. Cree-Silver Corley and Rocco Van Auken alternate in the role of Petit Gervais/Gavroche.

The touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Colin Anderson, David Andino, Thomas Beeker, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Steve Czarnecki, Christian Engelhardt, Nicole Fragala, Kenneth Quinney Francoeur, Gillian Hassert, Randy Jeter, Danny Martin, Mikako Martin, Eden Mau, Paige McNamara, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Sarah Pansing, Gracie Annabelle Parker, Nicholas Pattarini, Juliette Redden, Matt Rosell, Christopher Robin Sapp, Ian Saverin, Zeya Grace Swecker, Kaitlyn Sumner, David Thomas Walker and Lamont J. Whitaker.

Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular will play at Radio City Music Hall in New York City from July 23 through August 9, 2026, serving as the only North American engagement in 2026. Following a record-breaking two-year run since its opening in Belfast in September 2024, these dates mark the end of the official 40th anniversary celebrations for the world’s longest-running musical. Les Misérables last played on Broadway in 2016 and the West End production has just entered its 41st year at London's Sondheim Theatre.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It features music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker, with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor and designed by Matt Kinley, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable and Warren Letton, sound by Mick Potter, projections by Finn Ross, Jonathon Lyle and Fifty-Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore.

