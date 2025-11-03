Preston Truman Boyd Returns to Les Misérables North American Tour; Nick Cartell Continues

The North American tour of Les Misérables announced returning principal casting for its fourth consecutive year since relaunching in October 2022 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio. The tour welcomes back Preston Truman Boyd as Inspector Javert on November 4. Nick Cartell continues his run as the fugitive Jean Valjean, having played over 1,500 performances in the role.

Boyd was most recently seen on Broadway in Pirates! The Penzance Musical. His other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate, The Play That Goes Wrong, Sunset Boulevard, She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century, Bullets Over Broadway and Big Fish.

Boyd and Cartell are joined by Lindsay Heather Pearce as Fantine, Matt Crowle as Thénardier, Victoria Huston-Elem as Madame Thénardier, Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras, Jaedynn Latter as Éponine, Peter Neureuther as Marius and Alexa Lopez as Cosette. Lillian Caster and Kayla Scola-Giampapa alternate in the role of Little Cosette/Young Éponine. Cree-Silver Corley and Rocco Van Auken alternate in the role of Petit Gervais/Gavroche.

The touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Ashley Alexandra, Colin Anderson, David Andino, Thomas Beeker, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Steve Czarnecki, Christian Engelhardt, Nicole Fragala, Kenneth Quinney Francoeur, Gillian Hassert, Randy Jeter, Danny Martin, Mikako Martin, Eden Mau, Paige McNamara, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Sarah Pansing, Gracie Annabelle Parker, Nicholas Pattarini, Juliette Redden, Matt Rosell, Christopher Robin Sapp, Ian Saverin, Zeya Grace Swecker, Kaitlyn Sumner, David Thomas Walker and Lamont J. Whitaker.

Based on the novel by Victor Hugo set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption. Featuring the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and more, the show is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, with music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron.

The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley with costumes by Andreane Neofitou. It features additional costume designs by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, Jonathon Lyle and Fifty-Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore and casting by Tara Rubin Casting. The associate director is Corey Agnew, musical staging associate is Jesse Robb, resident director is Kyle Timson and music direction is by Glenn Alexander II.