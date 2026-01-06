The Greatest American Play: Tickets Now on Sale for Death of a Salesman, Starring Nathan Lane & Laurie Metcalf

Tickets are now on sale for the highly-anticipated new production of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, starring Tony winners Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf. Directed by Tony winner Joe Mantello, performances begin March 6 at the Winter Garden Theatre. Opening night is set for April 9.

Joining Lane and Metcalf are Christopher Abbott, Ben Ahlers, K. Todd Freeman, Jonathan Cake, John Drea, Michael Benjamin Washington, Tasha Lawrence, Jake Silbermann, Joaquin Consuelos, Jake Termine, Karl Green and Jack Falahee.

Called “the greatest American play” by critic Kenneth Tynan (The Observer), the story concerns Willy Loman (Lane), an aging traveling salesman coming to terms with the emptiness of his life. Willy had great dreams for his oldest son, Biff (Abbott), a former high school football star who has not lived up to his father's expectations. Metcalf plays Willy's steadfast wife, Linda. This new production is shaped by insights and impulses uncovered in Miller’s early archival drafts, giving modern audiences a fresh perspective and deeper understanding of the play’s inner workings.

Pulitzer Prize and five-time Grammy Award winning composer and musician Caroline Shaw will compose an original score. The production features scenic design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Rudy Mance, lighting design by Jack Knowles and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.

