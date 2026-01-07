Broadway's Liberation, Oedipus & More Nominated for 37th GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, announced the nominees for the 37th annual GLAAD Media Awards. The ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on March 5. The nominees for Outstanding Broadway Production are: Bess Wohl's Liberation, Robert Icke's Oedipus, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Purpose, Redwood (book by Tina Landau, music by Kate Diaz) and Smash (book by Rick Elice and Bob Martin, music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman). Beyond the category, a number of Broadway stars and projects based on Broadway productions are also represented.

Each year, GLAAD presents non-competitive honors to projects across entertainment and media that do not fit into existing or traditional GLAAD Media Awards categories. This year, Breaking the Binary Theatre's The Drowsy Chaperone in Concert received one of four Special Recognition honors. The one-night-only performance took place at Carnegie Hall, with Tony nominee L Morgan Lee directing an all-transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) cast, including Laverne Cox, Dylan Mulvaney, Alex Newell, Peppermint, Jonathan Van Ness, Betty Who and more. The concert marked The Drowsy Chaperone's first major New York presentation since its original 2006 Tony Award-winning Broadway production.

In the film category, Kiss of the Spider Woman, the 2025 film adaptation of the 1992 stage musical, and Richard Linklater's Blue Moon, a biographical drama that follows legendary Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart on the night his former collaborator Richard Rodgers celebrates the opening of Oklahoma! are among the nominees for Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release. A Nice Indian Boy, the romantic comedy featuring Just In Time star Jonathan Groff, is among the nominees for Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release. Hedda, the Tessa Thompson-led film based on Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler, is nominated for Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV.

The Hulu TV series Mid-Century Modern, starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, the late Linda Lavin and Nathan Lee Graham is nominated for Outstanding New TV Series. HBO's Hacks, led by Jean Smart, is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, as is Prime Video's animated musical comedy series Hazbin Hotel—featuring the voices of a myriad of Broadway stars, including Erika Henningsen, Alex Brightman, Blake Roman, Andrew Durand, Keith David and Christian Borle.

Get tickets to Liberation!

Get tickets to Oedipus!