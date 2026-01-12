Odds and Ends: Rose Byrne Strikes Golden Globes Gold, Jennifer Damiano and Michael Zegen Welcome a Daughter & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Rose Byrne’s Golden Night

Rose Byrne took home a Golden Globe last night in the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical category for her unrelenting performance in If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You. In her speech, the Australian star thanked her husband Bobby Cannavale, explaining that he couldn’t make the ceremony because he was attending a reptile expo (the couple are planning to procure a bearded dragon). Known for her onscreen roles in Bridesmaids, Spy and Marie Antionette, Byrne will be performing on Broadway in Noël Coward’s comedy Fallen Angels alongside Kelli O’Hara this spring. She was last seen on the Great White Way in 2014 when she played Alice in the all-star revival of You Can’t Take It With You, led by the late James Earl Jones. A handful of other stage stars also picked up awards: Jean Smart continued her winning streak for Hacks with the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy—her third win of four nominations for her role as Deborah Vance in the show's fourth season. Michelle Williams took home Best Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie for Dying for Sex. Following her Critics Choice win, Jessie Buckley accepted the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture or Drama for Hamnet.

Laura Benanti Goes Solo

Broadway’s formidable leading lady Laura Benanti will perform a one-night-only concert entitled “An Evening with Laura Benanti” on January 29. The show is part of the 2025/26 Tisch Music Season and will be staged at the 92nd Street Y. Benanti won a Tony for her revelatory performance as Louise in the 2008 revival of Gypsy and has subsequently starred on Broadway in She Loves Me, My Fair Lady and Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower. On screen, she can be seen in No Hard Feelings, The Gilded Age, Mayor of Kingstown and Elsbeth. Benanti will perform a selection of musical theater staples and personal favorites.

Laura Benanti in “My Fair Lady” (Photo: Joan Marcus)

A Broadway Baby is Born

Jennifer Damiano and Michael Zegen announced the birth of their daughter Oona, who was welcomed into the world on January 3, 2026. The news was relayed through a post on Damiano’s Instagram account. Damiano was a part of the original Broadway casts of Spring Awakening, Next to Normal, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and American Psycho. For her performance as the angst-ridden Natalie in Next to Normal, Damiano received a Tony nomination. Zegen, who’s best known for playing Joel on the hit Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has also been seen on Broadway in the plays A View From the Bridge and Trouble in Mind. From all of us at Broadway.com, congratulations to the happy family!

Lena Waithe Is Stage Bound

The multi-talented Lena Waithe will make her playwriting and professional stage acting debut in trinity at Baltimore Center Stage. Courtney Sauls and Megalyn Echikunwoke will be joining Waithe on stage under the direction of BCS Artistic Director Stevie Walker-Webb. Waithe wrote and starred in the Netflix series Master of None, winning an Emmy for co-writing the landmark episode "Thanksgiving." She also created the Showtime series The Chi and co-wrote/produced the film Queen & SIim. According to BCS’s website, trinity takes place in a single room, where “three people slip between fantasy and reality, acting out the moments they’re too afraid to live in real life. What begins as playful role-play becomes a raw excavation of longing, connection, and the emotional legacies passed.” The limited engagement runs February 12 through March 8.