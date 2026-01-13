Darren Criss and Helen J Shen to Play Final Performances in Broadway's Maybe Happy Ending

The original Helperbots are officially retiring. Maybe Happy Ending's current stars—who also originated their respective roles—have announced exit dates from the Tony-winning Broadway musical.

2026 Grammy Award nominee Helen J Shen will depart the production first, playing her final performance as Claire on February 15. The role of Claire will be played by current standby Hannah Kevitt from February 17 through April 2, followed by current standby Claire Kwon from April 3 through May 17.

Tony winner and 2026 Grammy nominee Darren Criss will play his final performance as Oliver on May 17. The standbys for the role of Oliver will continue to be played by both Steven Huynh (also the James standby) and Christopher James Tamayo (also the Gil standby), while Daniel May continues to be the standby for James and Gil. A casting announcement for the next Oliver and Claire will be made at a later date.

Current original cast members and 2026 Grammy Award nominees Dez Duron and Marcus Choi continue to perform in the production at the Belasco Theatre.

Maybe Happy Ending opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024. In addition to continuing on Broadway, Maybe Happy Ending will embark on a multi-year North American tour beginning this fall. Launching in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, the tour has stops planned in more than 30 cities, including Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, Tampa, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and many others. Additional engagements, casting and the route for the tour’s first year will be announced soon.

Get tickets to Maybe Happy Ending!