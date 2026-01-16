Director Marc Bruni on Reeve Carney & Eva Noblezada in The Great Gatsby: 'A Delicious Pairing'

Eva Noblezada, who originated the role of Daisy Buchanan in Broadway’s Jazz Age hit The Great Gatsby, will return to the show on February 5. On March 30, Noblezada’s real-life husband Reeve Carney will take on the title role. In the interim, Noblezada will reteam with her original leading man, Jeremy Jordan, followed by Ryan McCartan, who will succeed Jordan in the role from March 8–29. Director Marc Bruni chatted with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens about the buzzy casting developments.

“The gorgeous, the talented, the 'justice for altos' champion Eva Noblezada will be here while Jeremy is still here. So we will get to see the original Jay and Daisy,” gushes Bruni. “It's a real tribute to the material that they wanted to come back and that we're able to give that gift to audiences. So I'm really excited about that. Then after that, Eva is going to stay with us and play opposite her husband, Reeve Carney.”

Noblezada and Carney have appeared onstage together before, having originated the roles of Eurydice and Orpheus in Hadestown on Broadway and in London's West End. Most recently, the pair of performers were seen across the pond in Cabaret, with Carney as the Emcee and Noblezada as Sally Bowles. “We've seen Reeve a lot, because from the time that we opened he’s been around and seen the show many times and is a great supporter,” Bruni says of his relationship with Carney. “I'm a huge fan of Reeve from Hadestown and from Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and from various other things that he's done. So when the idea came up to potentially have them together, it just seemed like a delicious pairing. [Carney] has a great sense of hope that I feel really marries with Jay Gatsby.”

You can see the “delicious pairing” of Noblezada and Carney at the Broadway Theatre this spring. In the meantime, don't miss Jordan performing alongside Aisha Jackson—Gatsby’s current Daisy—through February 1.

Get tickets to The Great Gatsby!