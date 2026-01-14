Eva Noblezada Will Return to The Great Gatsby, Starring Alongside Husband Reeve Carney

Eva Noblezada, who originated the role of Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on Broadway and performed the part until January 30, 2025, returns to the production on February 5, 2026. She will reunite with her former co-star Jeremy Jordan, who originated the role of Jay Gatsby and returned to the Broadway Theatre on November 10, 2025. But the news party doesn't stop there! Noblezada's real-life husband and previous Broadway stage partner, Reeve Carney, will step into the role of Gatsby on March 30, with the couple once again playing love interests on stage. Jordan's final bow will be March 7. Ryan McCartan will return as Gatsby from March 8 through 29. Current Daisy, Aisha Jackson will play her final performance in the role on February 1.

Noblezada most recently starred alongside Carney in Cabaret on the West End, with Carney playing the Emcee and Noblezada reprising her role as Sally Bowles from the Broadway production. In addition to Gatsby and Cabaret, she originated the role of Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway and in the West End, winning a Grammy Award and receiving a Tony nomination for her performance. She returned to the role in London last year along with Carney and other original cast members. Noblezada was also Tony nominated for her Broadway debut as Kim in Miss Saigon in 2017.

Carney originated the role of Orpheus in Hadestown on Broadway and in the West End, returning to London's Lyric Theatre in the role for a limited run in 2025. His screen credits include Tom Ford in Ridley Scott’s Gucci and Dorian Gray in Showtime’s Penny Dreadful. He made his Broadway debut as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

Noblezada and Carney will join current Gatsby cast members Michael Maliakel as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim, Austin Colby as Tom Buchanan and Charlie Pollock as George Wilson.

Get tickets to The Great Gatsby!