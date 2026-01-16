Chicago to Welcome Sophie Carmen-Jones and Jacqueline B. Arnold Back to Broadway

Chicago on Broadway will welcome back Sophie Carmen-Jones in the role of Velma Kelly and Jacqueline B. Arnold in the role of Matron "Mama" Morton beginning January 26 at the Ambassador Theatre. As previously announced, Robyn Hurder's most recent run in the role of Velma Kelly was from December 15–January 11.

Carmen-Jones' other Broadway credits include Nini in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. She also played Nini in the original West End cast and portrayed Velma Kelly in the U.K. tour of Chicago. Arnold’s Broadway credits include Anita in Smash and the original Broadway casts of Moulin Rouge! and Priscilla Queen of the Desert. She previously played the role of Mama Morton on Broadway from August 11–September 14, 2025.

The current cast of Chicago features Kate Baldwin as Roxie Hart, with Whitney Leavitt making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart on February 2; Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Alex Newell as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Max Clayton, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels and Samantha Sturm.

The Tony-winning revival of Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking, with a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

