M. Kilgore Joins Chicago as Mary Sunshine; Greg Hildreth to Return as Amos Hart

On February 2, Broadway's Chicago will welcome M. Kilgore to the cast as Mary Sunshine, along with new ensemble members Austin Dunn, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Christopher Kelley and Jeff Sullivan. Also returning to the cell block at that same performance are Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and ensemble members Tia Altinay and Chelsea James.

Hildreth most recently appeared on Broadway in The Queen of Versailles, and previously played Amos Hart in Chicago from January–June of 2025. Kilgore previously appeared on Broadway in Motown The Musical and the 2009 revival of Hair and onscreen in Jesus Christ Superstar Live! and The Wiz Live!.

In previously announced casting news, Sophie Carmen-Jones returns to the role of Velma Kelly and Jacqueline B. Arnold to the role of Matron "Mama" Morton on January 26. Whitney Leavitt will star as Roxie Hart from February 2 through March 15.

The current cast of Chicago features Kate Baldwin as Roxie Hart, Robyn Hurder as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Alex Newell as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Max Clayton, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels and Samantha Sturm.

The Tony-winning revival of Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking, with a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

