The Lost Boys, A New Musical Announces Full Broadway Cast

The Lost Boys, A New Musical announced its full Broadway cast. Beginning previews on March 27 ahead of opening night on April 26 at the Palace Theatre, Ryan Behan, Grace Capeless, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Ben Crawford, Dominic Dorset, Carissa Gaughran, Ashley Jenkins, Liesie Kelly, Cameron Loyal, Pierre Marais, Mason Olshavsky, Hank Santos, Colin Trudell, DeLaney Westfall and Pierce Wheeler join Shoshana Bean as Lucy Emerson, LJ Benet as Michael Emerson, Ali Louis Bourzgui as David, Benjamin Pajak as Sam Emerson, Maria Wirries as Star, Paul Alexander Nolan as Max, Jennifer Duka as Alan Frog, Miguel Gil as Edgar Frog, Brian Flores as Marko, Sean Grandillo as Dwayne and Dean Maupin as Paul.

The Lost Boys is based on the 1987 Warner Brothers Pictures film with a story by James Jeremias and Janice Roberta Fischer. Directed by two-time Tony winner Michael Arden, it features a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, music and lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, music supervision by Ethan Popp and orchestrations and arrangements by Popp and The Rescues.

Scenic design is by Tony winner Dane Laffrey, costume design by Ryan Park, lighting design by Jen Schriever and Arden, sound design by Adam Fisher, aerial design by Gwyneth Larsen and Billy Mulholland, hair and wig design by David Brian Brown, fight direction by Rick and Christian Sordelet, dramaturgy by Jenna Clark Embrey, electronic music design by Billy Jay Stein and Hiro Ida for Strange Cranium, music direction by Julie McBride and music coordination by Kimberlee Wertz. It marks the first collaboration of James Carpinello, Marcus Chait and Patrick Wilson as producers.

The supernatural horror-comedy follows two teenage brothers who move with their divorced mother to the fictional town of Santa Carla, California, only to discover that the town is a haven for vampires. The now cult-favorite film helped pave the way for the subsequent pop culture vampire craze explored on screen in Buffy The Vampire Slayer, True Blood, Twilight, The Vampire Diaries and more.

Get tickets to The Lost Boys, A New Musical!