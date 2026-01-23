See Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson Make Their Broadway Debuts: Tickets Now on Sale for The Fear of 13

Tickets are now on sale for The Fear of 13, a new drama by Lindsey Ferrentino starring two-time Oscar winner Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson. Both Brody and Thompson will make their Broadway debuts under the direction of Tony Award winner David Cromer. Performances begin March 19 at the James Earl Jones Theatre for a 16-week limited engagement. Opening night is April 15. Watch the newly released trailer for the Broadway production here.

The Fear of 13 had its world premiere at London's Donmar Warehouse in October 2024, where Brody made his London stage debut in the leading role. Both Brody and the play were nominated for Olivier Awards. The production is based on the documentary of the same name directed by David Sington, which tells the true story of Nick Yarris, the first person sentenced to death in Pennsylvania to be exonerated by DNA evidence.

The Fear of 13 is teaming up with the Innocence Project to provide audiences with meaningful ways to take action beyond the theater.

