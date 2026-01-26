Bug, Starring Carrie Coon, Extends on Broadway Through March 8

Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Bug has been extended for a second time. Originally scheduled to play through February 8, the production was first extended through February 22 and will now play through March 8 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, Bug stars Tony nominee Carrie Coon as Agnes White, Namir Smallwood as Peter Evans, Randall Arney as Dr. Sweet, Jennifer Engstrom as R.C. and Steve Key as Jerry Goss.

A psychologically-charged exploration of intimacy, Bug stars Coon as a hapless waitress who forges a connection with a mysterious drifter (Smallwood). Holed up in a seedy Oklahoma motel room, the two wayward souls spiral into a web of paranoia and conspiracy.

Bug features scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by Josh Schmidt and hair and makeup design by J. Jared Janas. Dialect and vocal coaching is by Gigi Buffington; intimacy coordination and fight direction is by Marcus Watson.

