Daniel Radcliffe Returns to Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing Today

Tony winner Daniel Radcliffe begins performances for the solo play Every Brilliant Thing on February 21, ahead of opening night on March 12. The production will play a limited 13-week engagement through May 24 at Broadway's Hudson Theatre under the direction of Jeremy Herrin and Duncan Macmillan.

Written by Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, Every Brilliant Thing is an exhilarating and heartwarming play in which a man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through, told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, delightful thing—big, small and everything in between—that makes life worth living. The solo show makes its Broadway premiere after having been performed in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes, and for an HBO special starring co-creator Donahoe. The production made its West End debut in August 2025 and featured a rotating cast that included Lenny Henry, Donahoe, Ambika Mod, Sue Perkins and Minnie Driver.

Radcliffe most recently completed a record-breaking run in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along at the Hudson Theatre, a role which won him a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He's also starred on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Lifespan of a Fact, The Cripple of Inishmaan and Equus.

Every Brilliant Thing features set and costume design by Olivier winner Vicki Mortimer, lighting design by Tony winner Jack Knowles and sound design by Tony nominee Tom Gibbons.

Get tickets to Every Brilliant Thing!