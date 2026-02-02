Broadway in Boston and Rodman for Kids Celebrate Community Milestone Amid Hamilton's 10th Anniversary

Broadway in Boston has partnered with the non-profit organization Rodman for Kids for decades, helping facilitate countless performances for students in underserved communities throughout Massachusetts through Rodman’s Theatre for Kids program. This relationship continues to have a positive impact, bringing the arts to life for young people and inspiring brighter futures through creativity.

Together, Broadway in Boston and Theatre for Kids recently celebrated a major milestone more than 20 years in the making: welcoming their 100,000th student to the theater. "To think about one child attending the theater is just so remarkable, and the life impact that has on that child," said Tivon Marcus, VP of Broadway in Boston. "And now to think that we've done this for 100,000 kids, it [gives me] goosebumps."

2,500 students, teachers and family members packed the Citizens Opera House for Hamilton, celebrating the show’s 10th anniversary with a full experience: a special program, snacks and swag. For many, this was their first-ever Broadway performance.

Broadway in Boston and Rodman for Kids host a special performance of "Hamilton" at Citizens Opera House. (Photo: Kristie Rae)

"When this program started more than 20 years ago, I don't think anyone could have imagined that it would grow to this scale and have such an incredible impact," said Rodman for Kids Executive Director Amy Rossman. "Since the beginning, Broadway in Boston has been a champion for theater for kids, whether it's making sure that we can get as many kids in seats as possible or that we have access to the very best shows."

And this is just the beginning. "To think that another 100,000 kids are also going to experience this, 200,000, 300,000… It's going to keep going. It's such a beautiful partnership," Marcus concluded.

Watch the video below!