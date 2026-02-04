Madeline Brewer and Lauren Patten Complete Becky Shaw Broadway Cast

Casting is complete for Second Stage Theater's Broadway production of Gina Gionfriddo's Becky Shaw, directed by Trip Cullman. Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer (You, The Handmaid’s Tale) will play the title role of Becky Shaw, making her Broadway debut. Tony winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill) will play the role of Suzanna.

Brewer previously appeared off-Broadway as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre, and starred as Sally Bowles in the Olivier-winning London production of Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre. She is currently appearing in the world premiere of The Disappear at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. She made her television debut as Tricia Miller in Orange is the New Black and has also appeared onscreen in Black Mirror, Hemlock Grove and more.

Patten starred in the Alanis Morissette/Diablo Cody musical Jagged Little Pill, winning Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk Awards for her performance as Jo, a role she originated and developed from the production’s earliest readings. She also appeared on Broadway in Fun Home.

Brewer and Patten join the previously announced Patrick Ball as Andrew, Alden Ehrenreich as Max and Linda Emond as Susan. Becky Shaw begins performances at Second Stage's Hayes Theater on March 18. Opening night is April 6. Becky Shaw will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Stacey Derosier and sound design by M.L. Dogg.

A blind date spirals spectacularly off the rails in the Broadway premiere of this razor-sharp dark comedy from two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gionfriddo. Strap yourselves in—the show will make you laugh, gasp and maybe take a break from dating... permanently. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Becky Shaw made its New York premiere off-Broadway at Second Stage in 2009.

Get tickets to Becky Shaw!